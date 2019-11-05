State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 426.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 449,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,984 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 268,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 391.4% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.37. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.06 and a 12 month high of $40.82.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 8.38%.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 1%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

