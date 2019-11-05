State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.0% in the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 138,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 72.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 20,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4,154.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 193,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR opened at $90.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.42 and a 200 day moving average of $84.12. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $128.94.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $401.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.28 million. United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.30.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

