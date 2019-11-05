State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 194,800 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 194,800 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 7,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 39.6% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.63. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.08 and a 12-month high of $119.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.64.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. Affiliated Managers Group had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMG. Barrington Research set a $100.00 price objective on Affiliated Managers Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.70.

In related news, Director Nathaniel Dalton sold 23,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $1,767,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,013,473.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samuel T. Byrne purchased 6,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.77 per share, with a total value of $584,905.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,909.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

