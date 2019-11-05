State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 10,810 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 58.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $7,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 64,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at about $2,779,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FDS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $230.00 price target on FactSet Research Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $240.00 price target on FactSet Research Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.08.

In other news, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.86, for a total transaction of $21,214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 467,368 shares in the company, valued at $132,199,712.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.30, for a total value of $320,575.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,558 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,585. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.75. 656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,529. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.31 and a 52-week high of $305.38.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $364.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.39 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 24.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

