State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $8.28 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $8,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 71.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 4.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 3.3% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 20.0% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,796. Nasdaq Inc has a one year low of $75.49 and a one year high of $105.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.84%.

In related news, insider Lars Ottersgard sold 4,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $481,919.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $145,973.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

