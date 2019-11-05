State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $8.57 Million Stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,708 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $8,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,216,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $936,029,000 after acquiring an additional 482,530 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,063,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,840 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 617.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,051,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,297,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,305,000 after acquiring an additional 99,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,686,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 79,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CONE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CyrusOne from $68.00 to $78.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.81.

NASDAQ CONE traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,985. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.49. CyrusOne Inc has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $79.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $250.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 60.42%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.