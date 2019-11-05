State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,659 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Masimo were worth $7,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Masimo during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 92.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 45.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MASI stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.71. 6,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,637. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $98.23 and a one year high of $160.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.59.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $229.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

In other news, Director Sanford Fitch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $1,052,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,245 shares in the company, valued at $6,654,005.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $371,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,130 shares in the company, valued at $11,071,882. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $5,138,342 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

