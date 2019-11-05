State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 8,411 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $7,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,920 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 77.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,946,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,530,000 after purchasing an additional 851,117 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 196.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,216,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,684,000 after purchasing an additional 806,385 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $27,575,000. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $17,459,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

Shares of FR traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,329. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.67. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $42.53.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $106.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.81 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.86% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

