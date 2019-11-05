Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 price target on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Steel Dynamics to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.64.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,818,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,991. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average is $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez acquired 8,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $247,262.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,404. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

