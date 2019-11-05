Steginsky Capital LLC Sells 10,646 Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Steginsky Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,242,504 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,646 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco accounts for about 11.6% of Steginsky Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Steginsky Capital LLC’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $18,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Itau Unibanco by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Itau Unibanco by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Itau Unibanco by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Itau Unibanco by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITUB traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,123,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,818,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $88.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.82. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.97%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

