Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $10.67 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.7% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,965,805. The company has a market cap of $345.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.73 and a 200-day moving average of $134.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.64.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.