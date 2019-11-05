Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

SBT opened at $9.85 on Monday. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $492.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $33.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 360.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares during the last quarter. 28.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.