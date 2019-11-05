Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sterling Construction’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ STRL traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $435.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09. Sterling Construction has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29.

In other Sterling Construction news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo purchased 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $387,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 264,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,634.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo purchased 48,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $532,884.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 264,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STRL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered Sterling Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Sterling Construction from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

