Steven M. Nardi Sells 1,250 Shares of Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Steven M. Nardi sold 1,250 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of IRMD stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,223. Iradimed Corp has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 10.29. The stock has a market cap of $270.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Iradimed had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Iradimed Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 68.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the second quarter worth $49,696,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 33.0% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 163,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 40,703 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 5.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

IRMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

