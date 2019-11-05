Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny sold 20,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $549,572.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $809,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,381. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $33.00 target price on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of CAG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.91. The company had a trading volume of 23,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,137. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Conagra Brands Inc has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $35.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.74.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

