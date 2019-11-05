Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 4,604 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1,041.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Shares of BATS IDV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.19. The stock had a trading volume of 46,947 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.65. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

