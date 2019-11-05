Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,789 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Centurylink by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CTL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.77. 1,816,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,497,418. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Centurylink Inc has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 price target on shares of Centurylink and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centurylink in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Centurylink from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centurylink has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.59.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

