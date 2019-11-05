Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $771,000 Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.05. 338,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,993. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $65.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.67%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $47,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $358,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,609,204.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,050 shares of company stock worth $5,511,686. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Argus set a $66.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

