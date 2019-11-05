Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 26 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.10, for a total transaction of $2,422,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,548.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $631.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $606.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.62.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $7.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $563.34. The company had a trading volume of 38,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $556.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $496.88. The firm has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $365.20 and a 12-month high of $589.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

