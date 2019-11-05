Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) a $105.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price objective on Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp set a $105.00 target price on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $92.00 target price on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.17.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $86.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.71. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $92.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.21.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.52% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total transaction of $8,961,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,101,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 408 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $30,991.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,086 shares of company stock worth $17,364,698 in the last ninety days. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,248,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,709,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,194,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,718,000 after purchasing an additional 107,069 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,449,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2,102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,079,000 after purchasing an additional 716,605 shares during the period.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

