Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates $44.00 Price Target for LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price objective on LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered LKQ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered LKQ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 target price on LKQ and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.50 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on LKQ to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,626,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,177. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. LKQ has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $36.03.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 4,704,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,077 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,754,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,105,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,594,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,038 shares during the period. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,749,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.