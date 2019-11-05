Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Under Armour Call Options (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 10,352 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,450% compared to the average daily volume of 668 call options.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $24.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

In other news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 56,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $999,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,856.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Under Armour by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 273,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter worth $237,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 24.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 28,476 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 13.5% in the second quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 241,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 28,608 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Under Armour by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 798,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,733,000 after purchasing an additional 55,512 shares during the period. 33.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $14.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.27.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

