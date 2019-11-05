Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,483 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,357% compared to the typical volume of 239 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research set a $18.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $20.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Shares of TRN opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Trinity Industries has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $26.63.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $813.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.80 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 6.27%. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.00%.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze purchased 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $11,904,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $8,184,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

