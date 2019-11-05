Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (EDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 7th

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of EDF stock remained flat at $$13.76 on Tuesday. 455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,420. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $14.48.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

