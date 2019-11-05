Strategic Financial Group LLC Has $13.14 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Strategic Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Strategic Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Strategic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,836. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.90. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $199.61.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

