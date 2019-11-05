Strategic Financial Group LLC Has $7.53 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Strategic Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of Strategic Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Strategic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF were worth $7,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,679,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,178 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,242,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,317,000 after purchasing an additional 32,378 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 78.0% in the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 943,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,135,000 after purchasing an additional 413,269 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 1,216.9% in the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 490,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 502,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,425,000 after purchasing an additional 13,494 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPMD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,188. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average of $33.68.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.