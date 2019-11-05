Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $990.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Straumann Group is a global leader in implant and restorative dentistry and oral tissue regeneration. In collaboration with leading clinics, research institutes and universities, Straumann researches, develops and manufactures dental implants, instruments, prosthetics and tissue regeneration products for use in tooth replacement and restoration solutions or to prevent tooth loss. Straumann currently employs approximately on thousand seven hundred ninety people worldwide and its products and services are available in more than sixty countries through its broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Straumann from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

OTCMKTS SAUHF opened at $900.96 on Friday. Straumann has a 1-year low of $589.90 and a 1-year high of $902.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $839.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $831.59.

Straumann Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, and clear aligners for applications in replacement, restorative, orthodontic, and preventative dentistry.

