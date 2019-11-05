Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Strongbridge Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strongbridge Biopharma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ:SBBP traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,311. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $124.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBBP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 290.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,601 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $1,445,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 25.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 950,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 192,760 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 208.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 112,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $315,000. 52.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.