Strs Ohio Acquires 394 Shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,801 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 56.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,472,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $629,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,065,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $492,406,000 after acquiring an additional 28,979 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,219,000 after acquiring an additional 216,655 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 72.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 678,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,931,000 after acquiring an additional 285,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 563,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,735,000 after acquiring an additional 64,812 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $93.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.91 and its 200-day moving average is $94.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.60. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $54.34 and a twelve month high of $104.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $277.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.93 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 78.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.13%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.01.

Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

