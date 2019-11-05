Strs Ohio Acquires 451 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 1,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Hubbell by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

NYSE HUBB opened at $145.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.00. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $146.81.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.09%.

HUBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $138.00 target price on shares of Hubbell and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Read More: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.