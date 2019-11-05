Strs Ohio Acquires 800 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 27,945 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBCI opened at $43.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day moving average is $40.58. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.84 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $174.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.11 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GBCI shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Stephens set a $40.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

