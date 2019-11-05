Strs Ohio Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Middleby were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the second quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Middleby during the second quarter worth $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Middleby by 175.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Middleby by 459.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Middleby during the second quarter worth $202,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Middleby alerts:

MIDD stock opened at $124.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Middleby Corp has a 52-week low of $96.65 and a 52-week high of $142.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.63.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Middleby had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Middleby Corp will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,232.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,955.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 455 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.21 per share, with a total value of $50,600.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,571.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research set a $153.00 target price on shares of Middleby and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Middleby from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.57.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.