Strs Ohio Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRL. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 132.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter worth about $133,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David Ross Smith sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $162,819.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,467.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRL opened at $131.86 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08.

CRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.46.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

