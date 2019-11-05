Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,416 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cowen Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,018,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,281,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,230,000 after buying an additional 2,750,900 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,764,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,701,000 after buying an additional 1,078,682 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,936,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 61,307,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,342,000 after buying an additional 531,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.25. 13,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,249. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SMFG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.