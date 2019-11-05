Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 2,175 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 883,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $81,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 16.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter worth about $421,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 14.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 51,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 106,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,652,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 44.5% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 13,990 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $1,329,329.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,050.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $342,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,962.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $96.76. The company had a trading volume of 303,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,915. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.63. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.14 and a 1 year high of $95.82.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 target price on AMETEK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 target price on AMETEK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

