Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 98,196 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 940,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,196 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $92,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,649,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,180,703,000 after acquiring an additional 211,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,225,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,125,230,000 after buying an additional 199,298 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57,650.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,393,000 after buying an additional 3,630,846 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,976,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,840,000 after buying an additional 15,296 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,078,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,253,000 after buying an additional 13,426 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALXN. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $180.00 target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. William Blair began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

NASDAQ:ALXN traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.59. 18,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,167. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.33 and a 200 day moving average of $116.04. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.56 and a twelve month high of $141.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.32. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

