Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 8,299 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 741,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $100,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTIM Corp. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 68,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,416,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,377,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth $3,237,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth $617,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Shares of ResMed stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,813. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.64 and a 52-week high of $149.96. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. ResMed had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $681.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total transaction of $216,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,742,932.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $603,849.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,395 shares of company stock valued at $7,299,286 in the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

