Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 51,445 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 899,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 51,445 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $106,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 18,428.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,138 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in PPG Industries by 152.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 855,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,710,000 after buying an additional 516,872 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PPG Industries by 45.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 997,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,367,000 after buying an additional 309,781 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 1,472.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,576,000 after buying an additional 237,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,692,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,714,770,000 after buying an additional 232,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Bank of America cut PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PPG Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.18.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,489,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,350 shares in the company, valued at $16,418,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 12,000 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,772,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,034. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.41 and a 12 month high of $128.18. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.12 and its 200 day moving average is $115.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

