Sunrun (RUN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.78 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sunrun to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. Sunrun has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $21.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities set a $26.00 price target on Sunrun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.19.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 8,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $142,587.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 277,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,006.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $29,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 105,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,498.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,861,191 shares of company stock worth $92,527,174 and have sold 79,822 shares worth $1,343,199. Corporate insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

