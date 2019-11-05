SunTrust Banks Comments on Fox Factory Holding Corp’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fox Factory in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $211.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.90 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $62.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.90 and its 200 day moving average is $72.23. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $52.58 and a 1 year high of $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $75,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,484.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 39,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $2,632,781.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,451 shares of company stock valued at $6,652,819. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 914.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

