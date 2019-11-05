SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Viper Energy Partners LP’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks upped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

VNOM opened at $25.29 on Monday. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $36.73. The company has a current ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.38.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.07%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

