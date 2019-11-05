Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,619 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Superior Energy Services were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Superior Energy Services by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,612,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006,686 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $1,981,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Superior Energy Services by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,864,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,147 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Superior Energy Services by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,696,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Superior Energy Services by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,175,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 979,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Superior Energy Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPN opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. Superior Energy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPN shares. Citigroup set a $1.00 price target on shares of Superior Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.12.

In related news, Director Terence E. Hall acquired 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.13 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,684,340 shares in the company, valued at $218,964.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian K. Moore acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.09 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,398,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,826.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,150,002 shares of company stock worth $230,250. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.