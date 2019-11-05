SureRemit 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $9,605.00 (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 68% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 5th. During the last week, SureRemit has traded down 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $595,329.00 and $9,605.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SureRemit token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00220781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.77 or 0.01476233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000869 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028642 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00119656 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SureRemit Token Profile

SureRemit launched on January 18th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here. SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co.

Buying and Selling SureRemit

SureRemit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

