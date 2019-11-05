SVM UK Emerging Fund (LON:SVM) Trading Down 0.1%

SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc (LON:SVM) was down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 85.05 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 87.40 ($1.14), approximately 2,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.50 ($1.14).

The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 85.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 79.05.

In related news, insider Peter Dicks purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £21,750 ($28,420.23).

About SVM UK Emerging Fund (LON:SVM)

SVM UK Emerging Fund plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by SVM Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom with a focus on Alternative Investment Markets. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors with focus on healthcare, technology, business services, travel and gaming.

