Sydney Airport Holdings Pty (ASX:SYD) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.05

Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd (ASX:SYD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$9.05 ($6.41) and last traded at A$8.97 ($6.36), with a volume of 2569348 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$8.92 ($6.33).

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,507.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$7.97.

About Sydney Airport Holdings Pty (ASX:SYD)

Sydney Airport Limited owns Sydney Airport. The company offers international and domestic passenger services. It is also involved in leasing, marketing, brand space, and advertising for retail, food, and dining portfolio; property and car rental, and hotel business; and landside operations and transport business inside the Sydney Airport.

