Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) released its earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.73 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sykes Enterprises updated its Q4 guidance to $0.64-0.68 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SYKE traded up $4.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.76. 51,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,440. Sykes Enterprises has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $32.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

SYKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

In other news, insider David Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $145,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,125.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.