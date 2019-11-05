Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sidoti cut their price target on Sykes Enterprises from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sykes Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ:SYKE traded up $5.35 on Tuesday, hitting $37.40. The stock had a trading volume of 802,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,436. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average is $28.29. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sykes Enterprises has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $37.48.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.73 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $145,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,125.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 8.1% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2.5% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 50,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 0.6% in the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 0.5% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 260,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.