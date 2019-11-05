Symantec (SYMC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) is set to announce its Q2 2020 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Symantec has set its Q2 guidance at $0.40-0.44 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Symantec had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Symantec to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Symantec stock opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.48. Symantec has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYMC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush set a $19.00 price target on shares of Symantec and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Symantec in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Symantec in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Symantec presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,325,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $30,427,431.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,520.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Samir Kapuria sold 9,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $227,048.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,086,786.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,022 shares of company stock valued at $678,825 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

