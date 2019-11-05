Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SYNA has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Dougherty & Co raised Synaptics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synaptics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.33.

NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.92. 1,043,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,999. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.00. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.27 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 2,926 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $119,966.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 6,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,679.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,326 shares of company stock valued at $415,474. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,883,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,310,000 after purchasing an additional 175,697 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,776,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,972,000 after purchasing an additional 215,852 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in Synaptics by 41.9% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 735,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,430,000 after purchasing an additional 217,172 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Synaptics by 3.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 630,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,358,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,123,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

