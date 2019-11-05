Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,005 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 22,618 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,613,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,248. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $128.08 and a 1 year high of $180.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $119.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.13 and its 200-day moving average is $168.91.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Union Pacific to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.67.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

